Saros is slated to start against the Blues on Tuesday, per Emma Lingan of The Hockey News.
Saros will make his 50th appearance of the campaign Tuesday -- he's sporting a 16-26-6 record, 2.92 GAA and .897 save percentage. He was on the losing end of a low-scoring affair against the Ducks in his last start, which followed up a three-game winning streak. The Blues have played well lately, going 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.
