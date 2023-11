Saros was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports, indicating he will start Tuesday's home matchup versus Pittsburgh.

Saros has won his past three outings, stopping 81 of 88 shots. He has a 7-9-0 record this season with a 3.05 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 16 games played. Pittsburgh is tied for 16th in the league with 3.15 goals per contest this campaign.