Saros was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Flyers.

Saros has stopped 127 of 133 shots during his four-game win streak. He has earned 12-10-0 record this season with a 2.83 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 22 games played. Phiadelphia sits 21st in the league this campaign with 3.00 goals per contest.