Predators' Juuse Saros: Garners qualifying offer
Saros was issued a qualifying offer by the Predators on Monday.
There's been wide speculation that Saros will emerge as the No. 1 goalie in Nashville next season. No. 1 goalie Pekka Rinne has one year left on his contract at $7 million, but he'll be tough to retain, especially on the heels of winning the 2018 Vezina Trophy for top goaltender. Saros has a career 21-14-10 record, 2.42 GAA and .923 save percentage since joining the team in April of 2013.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets work in season-ending loss•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes six saves in relief•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes two saves in relief•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Impressive relief showing in team loss•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Enters in third period•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Turns aside 30 shots for second straight win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...