Saros was issued a qualifying offer by the Predators on Monday.

There's been wide speculation that Saros will emerge as the No. 1 goalie in Nashville next season. No. 1 goalie Pekka Rinne has one year left on his contract at $7 million, but he'll be tough to retain, especially on the heels of winning the 2018 Vezina Trophy for top goaltender. Saros has a career 21-14-10 record, 2.42 GAA and .923 save percentage since joining the team in April of 2013.