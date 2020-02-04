Predators' Juuse Saros: Garners spot start Tuesday
Saros will get the road start Tuesday versus the Jets, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
The Predators aren't playing back-to-back games, but this has essentially turned into a 1A-1B situation between Rinne and Saros. The 24-year-old Saros has recorded a .911 save percentage and 2-1-1 record in 2020, while the Jets have been brutal in that span, posting a 4-8-1 record while averaging 2.6 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.