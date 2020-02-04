Saros will get the road start Tuesday versus the Jets, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

The Predators aren't playing back-to-back games, but this has essentially turned into a 1A-1B situation between Rinne and Saros. The 24-year-old Saros has recorded a .911 save percentage and 2-1-1 record in 2020, while the Jets have been brutal in that span, posting a 4-8-1 record while averaging 2.6 goals per game.