Saros stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

The Predators twice battled back from one-goal deficits as Saros kept things from getting out of control Tuesday. In the shootout, he stopped both of the Red Wings' attempts to help secure the win. He's won seven of his nine starts since he returned from an upper-body injury. The Finn improved to 12-7-0 with a 2.24 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 22 outings. He could start again in Thursday's rematch with the Red Wings.