Saros stopped 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Saros still didn't have a particularly strong game, but it was good enough for the win. The Predators took charge with a three-goal second period and Saros was able to hold the lead the rest of the way for just his second win in his last eight outings. On the year, the Finnish netminder is 7-9-3 with a 3.08 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 19 starts. Justus Annunen is likely to get the nod for Saturday's game versus the Jets, which will see both teams on the second half of a back-to-back.