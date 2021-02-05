Saros allowed five goals on 24 shots and was pulled after two periods Thursday in Florida.

Saros was spared the loss, as Pekka Rinne bricked up the net after replacing him and Nashville came back to win it 6-5 in overtime. Goaltending has been an issue for Nashville in the early going, with Saros posting a save percentage of .864 or worse in four of his last five outings. Rinne will likely start Friday's rematch with the Panthers after his success in relief.