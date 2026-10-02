Saros made 27 saves in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

The veteran netminder got little help from his offense or his defense, as the Predators got out-shot 30-20 on the night. Saros has seen his ratios decline the last few years along with his team's fortunes, but he still figures to get a big enough workload to win 20-plus games for a seventh straight season. Nashville doesn't play back-to-back games until Oct. 24-25, so Saros could get leaned on heavily over the first few weeks of the schedule.