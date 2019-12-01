Play

Saros made 24 saves for Nashville in a 3-0 loss to Florida on Saturday night.

He looked sharp, but he can't win games all by himself. Saros got no help from his teammates against the kitties. He's been solid of late, going 2-1-1 in his last four starts. Saros' ownership is on the rise given his recent workload. You may find value here.

