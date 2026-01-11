Saros allowed two goals on 18 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Blackhawks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Saros continues to alternate wins and losses, having done so for eight straight starts. The 30-year-old was unfortunate Saturday, as the Predators weren't able to cash in against a tired Blackhawks team that was on the second half of a back-to-back while battling illness. Saros drops to 17-15-3 with a 2.94 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 35 starts this season. Justus Annunen is likely to get the nod for Sunday's home game against the Capitals.