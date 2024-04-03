Saros allowed two goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Saros and Linus Ullmark had quite the goalie duel until Charlie Coyle scored on a shorthanded rush at 13:18 of the third period. This was Saros' second regulation loss in a row after he went 14 games without one. He's at 32-23-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 59 contests. The Predators' next game is Thursday versus the Blues.