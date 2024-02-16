Saros stopped 18 of 23 shots in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Stars.

It was not pretty. Saros gave up four goals in the first period and the Stars outshot the Predators 18-1 before the frame was complete. Sam Steele scored 35 seconds from the opening faceoff on the first shot of the game and Dallas continued to pepper Saros with three more even-strength goals. He was mercifully relieved of duties to start the second period by Scott Wedgewood who eventually finished the game. The 28-year old netminder ended up with a .778 save percentage in his short stint. Saros only has five wins in all of January and February and it will be hard to trust him as a starting goalie in the near future for fantasy managers.