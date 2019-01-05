Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets road start in Montreal
Saros will start Saturday on the road against the Canadiens, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros posted a shutout in his last start and will be looking to quiet the Canadiens who've won five of their last six. He'll be squaring off against Carey Price in this matchup.
