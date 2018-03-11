Saros will tend the goal at home versus the Devils on Saturday.

Saros has played well when he's gotten the opportunity, as he's sporting a 2.42 GAA and a .924 save percentage. The only thing holding him back is that it's impossible for him to oust Pekka Rinne from the lead role in Nashville. The 22-year-old is usually a strong fantasy option when he gets a start, but there's a little reason for concern in this matchup. The Devils have scored 2.94 goals per game on the road, seventh highest in the NHL.

