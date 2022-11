Saros will defend the visiting net against Vancouver on Saturday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

It has not been a great start to the year for Saros, who is 2-5-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .898 save percentage. This is not the Saros the Predators are used to over the last six seasons, as his worst save percentage has been .914, during the 2019-20 season. The Predators face Vancouver, who are 3-1-0 in their last four games and scored eight times Thursday in a win over Anaheim.