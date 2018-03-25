Saros led his team onto the ice and will guard the cage Sunday against Winnipeg, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

After a couple rocky starts at the beginning of season, Saros has really dialed in his game after the turn of the calendar year, and has posted a 2.37 GAA and .926 save percentage in 2018. A tough matchup though seems to be awaiting the 22-year-old, as Winnipeg's won its last four in a row and also rank sixth in the NHL for goals scored per game (3.28), but Nashville does own a 3-1 record against their rival north of the border in 2017-18.