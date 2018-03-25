Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod
Saros led his team onto the ice and will guard the cage Sunday against Winnipeg, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
After a couple rocky starts at the beginning of season, Saros has really dialed in his game after the turn of the calendar year, and has posted a 2.37 GAA and .926 save percentage in 2018. A tough matchup though seems to be awaiting the 22-year-old, as Winnipeg's won its last four in a row and also rank sixth in the NHL for goals scored per game (3.28), but Nashville does own a 3-1 record against their rival north of the border in 2017-18.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...