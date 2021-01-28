Saros will tend the home net in Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The 25-year-old will get the second leg of the back-to-back, as his team defeated Chicago on Tuesday in overtime 3-2. Saros has been decent this season, going 2-2-0 along with a 3.01 GAA and .905 save percentage. He'll face a Blackhawks team that sits 14th in the league in goals per game this season (3.00).