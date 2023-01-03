Saros will guard the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with Montreal, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros was razor sharp in his last start Friday against Anaheim, stopping 26 of 27 shots in a convincing 6-1 win. He'll try to pick up his 13th victory of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Canadiens team that's lost four straight games.