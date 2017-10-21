Saros will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Saros wasn't great in his season debut Oct. 7 against Pittsburgh, surrendering four goals on 34 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat. He'll look to bounce back and pick up his first victory of the campaign Saturday in a favorable matchup with a struggling Rangers team that's 1-5-2 this season.