Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt
Saros will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Saros wasn't great in his season debut Oct. 7 against Pittsburgh, surrendering four goals on 34 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat. He'll look to bounce back and pick up his first victory of the campaign Saturday in a favorable matchup with a struggling Rangers team that's 1-5-2 this season.
