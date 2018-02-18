Saros will be between the pipes against Detroit on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has struggled of late, as he is 0-1-2 in his previous three contests, along with a 3.27 GAA. If the 22-year-old continues to underperform, don't be surprised to see the Preds send him down to AHL Milwaukee for a few tuneup outings, in the hopes he can rediscover his game. A matchup with the inept Red Wings' offense (2.61 goals per game) could be just what the Finn needs to get back on track.

