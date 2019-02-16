Saros will defend the net Saturday against the Golden Knights in Vegas, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

Saros let in five goals on 29 shots his last time out, but he surrendered two or fewer in the three games prior to that. His numbers are fairly even both at home and on the road, so the hostile venue shouldn't have a large impact on his play. He'll take on a Golden Knights club that has lost three consecutive home games.

