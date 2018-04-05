Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod Thursday
Saros will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with Washington, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Saros will be the netminder of record as the Predators look to not only claim a Central Division title, but also could clinch home-ice advantage in the Western Conference. Considering the club has fewer home losses in regulation than any team in the league, playing in the Music City could help their chances of getting back to the Stanley Cup Finals. In his only other matchup with the Capitals, Saros made 24 of a possible 26 saves in a winning performance.
