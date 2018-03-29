Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod Thursday
Saros will start between the posts when the Predators host the Sharks on Thursday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Saros has excelled on home ice this season despite a 2-3-2 record, posting a 2.02 GAA and a .934 save percentage at Bridgestone Arena. He will attempt to build on those numbers Thursday, but he will have to stop pucks flung at him by a Sharks club averaging 3.85 goals per game during March.
