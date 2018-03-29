Saros will start between the posts when the Predators host the Sharks on Thursday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Saros has excelled on home ice this season despite a 2-3-2 record, posting a 2.02 GAA and a .934 save percentage at Bridgestone Arena. He will attempt to build on those numbers Thursday, but he will have to stop pucks flung at him by a Sharks club averaging 3.85 goals per game during March.