Saros will be between the pipes against the Capitals on the road Wednesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros is sporting a 3.32 GAA in his last five outings, along with a .899 save percentage and 1-1-1 record. Considering veteran Pekka Rinne is struggling through one of the worst seasons of his career, he has registered a career-worst .897 save percentage and 2.98 GAA in 30 appearances, the 24-year-old Saros has failed to potentially grab hold of the No. 1 job. Still, the Finn has done well enough to earn a few extra starts and will take the first game of the Predators' back-to-back while Rinne figures to get the nod in New Jersey on Thursday.