Saros will start between the pipes against the Penguins on Saturday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Nashville's usual starter, Pekka Rinne, is 0-6 with an unsightly .822 save percentage in his career against Pittsburgh, so it makes sense that Saros gets the call for this one. The 22-year-old Finland native will make his season debut and look to build on a solid rookie campaign in which he won 10 games and earned a 2.35 goals against average.