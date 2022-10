Saros will defend the home crease against San Jose on Friday, according to Willy Daunic of Bally Sports Tennessee.

This is no surprise as Saros will get the vast majority of the starts for the Predators this season. He was outstanding last season, going 38-25-3 with a 2.64 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Saros was outstanding against the Sharks last season, going 3-0-0 with two shutouts and giving up only one goal in 75 shots.