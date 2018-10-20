Saros stopped all nine shots he faced after replacing Pekka Rinne in the third period of Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Rinne was bumped by Kevin Fiala early in the period and eventually left the ice a couple of minutes later, forcing Saros into action. While the Preds have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Rinne's injury, if he's forced to miss any additional time, Saros would step into the No. 1 role.