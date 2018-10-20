Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets win over Flames in relief
Saros stopped all nine shots he faced after replacing Pekka Rinne in the third period of Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Rinne was bumped by Kevin Fiala early in the period and eventually left the ice a couple of minutes later, forcing Saros into action. While the Preds have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Rinne's injury, if he's forced to miss any additional time, Saros would step into the No. 1 role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...