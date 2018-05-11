Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets work in season-ending loss
Saros stopped 14 of 16 shots in relief of an ineffective Pekka Rinne during Thursday's 5-1, Game 7 loss to the Jets.
Rinne looked completely out of sorts in the early going, allowing a pair of soft goals on seven shots in the first 10:47. His understudy wasn't tested much in relief, but Saros ended up surrendering two goals as well before Winnipeg sealed it with an empty-netter. If Rinne's poor performance in this series is a sign of things to come, Saros is likely to get more work next season.
