Predators' Juuse Saros: Getting road start Monday
Saros will serve as the road starter Monday in Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Saros will take on a Wild club that's desperate for every point as a playoff bubble team. The 23-year-old backup is 16-9-2 overall, but he's alternated wins and losses in his past four starts and is due for a defeat if you subscribe to the significance of such patterns.
