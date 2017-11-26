Predators' Juuse Saros: Getting Sunday start
Saros will defend the cage for Sunday's tilt against Carolina, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
The Finnish netminder has made four starts in 2017-18 and it hasn't been pretty. Saros owns a 3.93 GAA and .855 save percentage to go along with a 1-3-0 record. Sunday marks Saros' first appearance for the Preds since being recalled from a brief stint with AHL Milwaukee -- with whom he also struggled with. While Carolina sits in the middle of the pack in league scoring, it would probably be prudent to steer clear of Saros when putting together a lineup Sunday.
