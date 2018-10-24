Saros allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 home loss to the Sharks.

It wasn't Saros' best performance Tuesday as the Sharks were able to put five by him in front of the Preds faithful. With Pekka Rinne (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Nashville will be leaning on Saros to carry the load until its primary netminder is healthy enough to resume starting duties.