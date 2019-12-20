Saros allowed five goals on 24 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Ottawa on Thursday.

Saros' season continues to be one littered with losses, as the latest defeat at the hands of the Senators dropped his 2019-20 record to 5-7-3. After a scoreless first period, the Predators' backup struggled the rest of the way, giving up five goals on 14 shots. Nashville plays Boston on Saturday and then the Coyotes visit Monday before Saros and Co. get three days off, so don't expect Saros to play again anytime soon.