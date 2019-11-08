Predators' Juuse Saros: Gives up four in relief
Saros came off the bench and stopped 19 of 23 shots in a 9-4 loss to Colorado on Thursday.
Saros entered the game in the second period after starter Pekka Rinne gave up a five-spot, and the youngster didn't fare much better. Saros gave up three goals in the final 12 minutes of the middle frame, then allowed one more late in the third period. The 24-year-old has been unable to find his footing as Rinne's backup in 2019-20, going 1-4-0 with a 3.98 GAA and .876 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.