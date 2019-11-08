Saros came off the bench and stopped 19 of 23 shots in a 9-4 loss to Colorado on Thursday.

Saros entered the game in the second period after starter Pekka Rinne gave up a five-spot, and the youngster didn't fare much better. Saros gave up three goals in the final 12 minutes of the middle frame, then allowed one more late in the third period. The 24-year-old has been unable to find his footing as Rinne's backup in 2019-20, going 1-4-0 with a 3.98 GAA and .876 save percentage.