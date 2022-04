Saros allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Edmonton.

For the second game in a row, Saros' teammates didn't score a goal in regulation. The previous time, he shut out the Sharks and Nashville's offense broke through in overtime. Saros couldn't replicate that performance in this one, though, with Leon Draisaitl scoring three of the four goals against him. This result dropped Saros' record to 36-23-3 along with a 2.53 GAA and .921 save percentage.