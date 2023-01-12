Saros made 33 saves in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Saros continued his strong recent play, but Mitch Marner's power-play marker with 1:15 remaining in regulation broke a 1-1 tie and ended Saros' four-game winning streak. The Finnish netminder has turned away a remarkable 135 of 140 shots for a .964 save percentage over his last three starts. All those saves have been fantasy gold, but if Saros falls off his game at all, the goals could start pouring in given Nashville's porous defensive play of late.