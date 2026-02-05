Saros stopped 38 of 44 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Wild.

Saros was busy throughout the game and ended up being beaten six times, which was his 11th straight game allowing three or more goals. The 30-year-old netminder enters the Olympic break struggling badly, posting a 6-5-2 record with a 3.81 GAA and an .881 save percentage in 14 appearances since the beginning of January. The Predators are playing Thursday against the Capitals, but Justus Annunen will get the nod for that contest, according to Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean.