Predators' Juuse Saros: Gives up three goals in relief
Saros came off the bench and allowed three goals on 10 shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Saros relieved Pekka Rinne midway through the second period with the Predators already trailing 4-0. The 24-year-old didn't fare a whole lot better in his 28:21, giving up a trio of even-strength goals in the third period. Saros is 1-4-1 in eight appearances this season with a 3.67 GAA and an .882 save percentage.
