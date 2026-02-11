Saros stopped 21 of 24 shots in Finland's 4-1 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday in the preliminary round of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Saros was beaten twice by Juraj Slafkovsky and once by Dalibor Dvorsky before Adam Ruzicka closed things out late in the third with an empty-netter. Joonas Korpisalo and Kevin Lankinen are the other goalies on the Finnish roster, with their next game coming against Sweden on Friday.