Saros stopped 29 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Saros put in a solid performance in the season finale. The 29-year-old won two of his last three starts in 2024-25, but he had the fewest wins (20) among all goalies to make at least 50 appearances. Saros concludes the season 20-31-6 with a 2.98 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 58 appearances. If he's up to it, Saros would likely be Finland's top option in goal for the 2025 IIHF World Championship after representing his country in the 4 Nations Face-Off.