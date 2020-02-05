Predators' Juuse Saros: Grounds Jets
Saros turned aside 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.
Saros delivered one of his best performances of the year in a tight game, and he was rewarded when Mikael Granlund struck in overtime. The 24-year-old goalie improved to 8-8-4 with a 3.08 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 25 appearances. He's won three of his last four starts, allowing nine goals in that span.
