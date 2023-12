Saros will be stationed between the pipes in Detroit on Friday, Sean Shapiro of EP Rinkside reports.

Saros was yanked early Wednesday against Carolina after allowing five goals on 19 shots through two periods. After a dominant six-game winning streak, he's dropped three of his last four starts. During that stretch, he's been tagged with 15 goals on 108 shots. Saros owns a 2.94 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 28 appearances this season.