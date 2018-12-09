Saros will start Saturday's contest against the Flames, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

It's become routine for Saros to start Friday and Saturday games, affording Rinne weekend rests that he's sure to benefit from as the season progresses. The Preds' backup netminder has been inconsistent thus far but enters Saturday's contest with a winning record of 7-4-0. Beyond that, Saros is sporting a 3.29 GAA and .889 save percentage, both sub-optimal numbers. Calgary is a tough opponent for the young Finn, so you may want to look elsewhere for a better matchup.