Saros will get the starting nod in Dallas on Monday.

After getting crushed for seven goals by the Kraken on March 25, Saros has allowed just four goals on 103 shots over his last three starts. The 27-year-old is 30-21-7 with a .918 save percentage and a 2.72 GAA through 59 games this season. Saros is 0-3-0 with an .867 save percentage against Dallas this season.