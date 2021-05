Saros will get the starting nod for Saturday's home game against Dallas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros will appear in his 10th straight game for the Predators on Saturday. Over his last nine games, he's gone 5-3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and .920 save percentage, including a win over Dallas where he allowed two goals on 26 shots. The 26-year-old is sporting a 2.36 GAA and .926 save percentage in 32 games for the season.