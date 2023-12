Saros will get the starting nod in Buffalo on Sunday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Saros was yanked early in his loss to Minnesota on Thursday after allowing four goals on 15 shots. That hiccup snapped his four-game winning streak; during that run, he gave up nine goals on 120 shots. The 28-year-old has been uncharacteristically streaky this season, resulting in a lackluster .895 save percentage and 3.17 GAA with an 8-10-0 record.