Saros will get the starting nod in Vancouver on Sunday, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros gave up four goals in each of his final three starts of the regular season, posting an .874 save percentage during that span. He faced the Canucks twice this season, going 0-2-0 while allowing eight goals on just 48 shots in the process. He went 35-24-5 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.86 GAA through 64 games this season.