Saros will start Game 4 at home against the Canucks on Sunday, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros hasn't had to do much work in this series but the Predators find themselves in a 2-1 hole. He's stopped 44 of 50 shots in three games and hasn't made more than 17 saves in any contest. Saros is just 4-4-1 with an .899 save percentage since the start of April.