Saros will patrol the road crease for Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has been decent filling in for No. 1 Pekka Rinne, going 2-1-2 along with a 3.53 GAA and .893 save percentage in his past seven appearances. He'll face a tough matchup against a Jets offense that ranks 13th in the league in goals per game this season (3.07).