Predators' Juuse Saros: Guarding cage Sunday
Saros will patrol the road crease for Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros has been decent filling in for No. 1 Pekka Rinne, going 2-1-2 along with a 3.53 GAA and .893 save percentage in his past seven appearances. He'll face a tough matchup against a Jets offense that ranks 13th in the league in goals per game this season (3.07).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.