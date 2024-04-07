Saros will get the starting nod in New Jersey on Sunday.

Saros stopped 44 of 47 shots in Thursday's win over St. Louis after losing his previous two contests. During that two-game skid, he coughed up eight goals on 58 shots. The 28-year-old is 33-23-4 with a 2.82 GAA and a .908 save percentage this season. Saros owns a 2.65 GAA while going 8-2-2 since the start of March.